he needs to recover the $ 37,500 as soon as possible, says an analyst

Bitcoin (BTC) has started to fall again today: the latest meeting of the United States Federal Reserve has canceled the fleeting enthusiasm of the bulls.

BTC / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin disappoints under $ 37,500

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD lost some of its gains after hitting a high of $ 38,950 on Bitstamp. The asset then returned to $ 36,000.

As the price rose, market analysts and commentators were starting to hope for a stronger weekly close, perhaps even a return above $ 40,000. Now, however, the general mood appears much less euphoric.

Michaël van de Poppe, Cointelegraph collaborator, ha stated on Twitter:

“Bitcoin has been pushed back to $ 38,000, has reached the first major support level at $ 36,000. It may bounce in the near term, but any move below $ 37,500 is not a scream to the upside.”

BTC / USD chart with support and resistance areas highlighted. Source: Michaël van de Poppe / Twitter

Van de Poppe also expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the Fed meeting, particularly the lack of new information on the policies the institution plans to adopt in the near future.

“With inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to increase the target range for the federal funds rate.“reads a statement from the Federal Open Market Committee.”The Committee decided to continue to reduce the monthly pace of net asset purchases, finally completing them at the beginning of March.“

Total settlements exceed $ 300 million

Altcoins followed BTC, losing several percentage points from yesterday. Ether (ETH) is back below $ 2,500, down 20% for the past seven days.

ETH / USD, one hour candlestick chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Other assets have withstood the bearish trend better. Dogecoin (DOGE) maintained much of its progress, while the price of Cardano (ADA) was virtually unchanged at $ 1.05.

Total cross-crypto liquidations exceeded $ 320 million, according to data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass.