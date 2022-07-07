He omitted one detail…. Nicki Minaj’s husband placed under house arrest.

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, has not registered on the Calfornia Sex Offenders List as required by law. As CBS News reports, he was placed under house arrest.

In November 2019, Kenneth Petty was arrested in Beverly Hills, Calif., when authorities learned he had not disclosed his status to them after leaving New York. He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but reached an agreement last September.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office obtained by CBS News, he was sentenced on Wednesday (July 6, 22) to three years probation and one year house arrest. He was also fined $50,000.

Kenneth Petty married Nicki Minaj in October 2019. The couple had their first child, a son, the following year.

The rapper’s husband, 44, was convicted of attempted first-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree assault on a teenage girl in 1995, when he was 16. He served about four and a half years in prison.

Representatives for the 39-year-old singer have yet to comment on the news.

