He only works 5 days in a year. But for the nurse there is also an increase

Five days of work in the ward are enough to have a more robust paycheck. This is what happened to the Asp of Messinawhere a graduate in nursing pediatric, despite having carried out her task in the ward for less than a week in 2020, according to reports from her trade union colleagues, she would have even managed to obtain a salary increase.

The case would have been the trade associations that opposed the CISL – of which the health care involved was a manager with regard to the public service sector, a position that in fact would have kept her away from work in the Villafranca clinic – where he served. According to Pippo Calapai of Uil-Flp, Antonio Trino of Cgil-Fp and Domenico La Rocca of Fials, theincrease unjustified salary of the woman would have gone to the detriment of those who would have worked all year, just to provide a service in a difficult moment.

The accusations, however, are not the direct person concerned, who in the columns of the newspaper The Republic defines the statements that have appeared in the newspapers “A free attack, a persecution by trade unions” . The professional, according to whom nothing would correspond to the truth, is even ready to resort to legal action: “This is slander. Also because my name is not explicitly mentioned, but it is easy to understand “ .