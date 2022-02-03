He opposes the protocols of the Ministry and the Order censors him ▷ “I cannot accept the watchful wait”

Accustomed as he is to administering treatments ad personam since ’95, for the Doctor Gerardo Torre not being able to treat at home would have been like holding your breath. Home therapy obviously has much more distant roots than those consolidated in March 2020 with the arrival of Covid, but also for the latter disease it has proved to be a very useful weapon. The last transmission to testify was that of Siegfried Ranucci, from which it is clear that in more than 80% of cases – even serious ones – hospitalization was avoided thanks to the early intervention of the doctor when the symptoms arrived.

But for more than two years now, the testimonies of doctors and patients who have opted for this solution abound on our frequencies, in fact going against the “advice” of the Ministry still in force, that is to wait for further symptoms and take paracetamol. An advice followed by the overwhelming majority of Doctor Torre’s colleagues, who would have earned the nickname of “sorcerer” through the latter’s mouths.

The good news is that the order was not a suspension, but a “lighter” censorship.

“It is a censorship in which my behavior is determined outside the relationships imposed by apical medicine: in fact I have behaved like this for a series of reasons.

First of all, I did not accept the story of tachipirina and watchful waiting, the therapies must always be determined by a doctor who visits, so if I do not visit a person I cannot give protocol information since you never know what symptomatology you are facing. The symptoms of Covid (which is fought by the immune system) can also be addressed depending on the person in front of you. At least from January 2021, since the doctors were all vaccinated, I believe that the local doctors had to take the field anyway and create a prevention report and not an abuse report, because there is no epidemic in the world that can be addressed. in the hospital.

I have also stressed a thousand times, in the wake of vaccinations, that if once again colleagues had taken the field, probably putting their patients under their arm they would have eliminated all those inconveniences and fears that so many people have. Please note that mass vaccination is a very great distortion, in the sense that if I believe that I can evaluate a patient in his pathological conditions adverse to a vaccination relationship, I must modulate the drug I have to give him according to this. However, vaccination is always a pharmacological relationship so in my opinion there are a lot of those people who should not have been vaccinated and a lot of those people who absolutely had to be vaccinated. Even this for those who censor me today and do not have a serene evaluation would be illogical“.