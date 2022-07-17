He passed through Querétaro, was a friend of Peña Nieto but was banned from Mexico for being corrupt

Enrique Pena Nieto

July 16, 2022 12:32 p.m.

Stories within Mexican soccer are usually more interesting if you keep track of them. In this case we will talk about a former player of white roosters who had his years of glory within the Liga MX, as he managed to win a two-time league championship thanks to his enormous talent as technical director.

Interestingly, he was a high school classmate of the former president Enrique Pena NietoAccording to TUDN, the Uruguayan spent the stay in a school in Toluca, being companions and rivals of the little shells of the recess. That’s right, we’re talking about Gustavo MatosasUruguayan coach who is currently without a team.

Matosas managed to make a name for himself after winning the runner-up position with Club León. Curiously, the team was invited to Los Pinos to meet again with Peña Nieto. His departure from Mexican soccer is due to a scandal involving the sale and purchase of players with the promoter William Laurawhere they inflated the prices of the players.

Gustavo Matosas inside the Liga MX blacklist

The Uruguayan technical director was immediately fired by Atlético de San Luis, after the media pointed out Matosas’ irregularities. Now his return to Liga MX is difficult, since he is practically banned from Mexican soccer as a result of his actions.

