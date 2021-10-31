Business

He pays the insurance and believes he is in good standing: scammed online

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman1 hour ago
Two people reported for fraud in Alto Reno Terme: they collected 350 euros for the insurance of a car that did not exist. The discovery was made by the Carabinieri. They are two 50-year-olds (a man and a woman) originally from Naples and the victim of the scam is instead a worker of Moroccan origins who is regular in Italy and resides in Porretta Terme.

When the Moroccan man was stopped by the Carabinieri for a roadside check, it turned out that the vehicle was actually not insured: the motorist, however, provided all the documents in order and a copy of the bank transfer of the insurance balance. This is how the investigations began until the discovery of the scam and the couple’s complaint.

