“He planned a massacre”: what the trial reveals about Nikolas Cruz, the confessed author of the Parkland shooting

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in October 2021.

The trial to sentence the confessed murderer of 17 people in one of the worst school shootings in US history entered its final stretch.

A jury of 12 members – 7 men and 5 women – began deliberation on Wednesday to decide the future of Nikolas Cruz, who on Valentine’s Day 2018 killed 14 students and 3 employees of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in the City of Parkland, Florida.

It is the deadliest mass shooting to come to trial in the US.

A trial in which the guilt or not of the accused is not in question, but the penalty that corresponds to him: life imprisonment or death.

