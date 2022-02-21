‘He played a great game’; Cholo Simeone praised Héctor Herrera

Midtime Editorial

After much waiting and holding out on the bench, Hector Herrera Had his rematch at Atletico Madrid, Since it was starter against Osasuna and not only that, but he was present the 90 minutes; gave ‘a great game’, according to him Cholo Simeone and greater continuity is expected for him.

Hector Hererra he usually comes in as a substitute in the games of the Atletico Madridis not yet consolidated in the team, but when Simeone he gives him minutes, he tries to make the most of them; so he did before Osasuna.

Cholo Simeone praised Héctor Herrera

After the game at the El Sadar Stadium, the Cholo Simeone attended the media and dedicated a few words to Héctor Hererra, highlighting the great game he had although he was not only dedicated to it.

“(Héctor) Herrera gave a great match, he looked very good and left us with a good impression”, commented the Argentine of the Mexican.

“we started very wellwith a good step beyond the goal and with frames in the middle of the court that gives us what we all know. a good match of Vrsaljko allowed us to have Marcos in the middle, Koke was very good. They were all very regular and with personality. And with what you see, which is the hunger to want to win. Also with luck, because the stick could weaken us, “said Simeone over the rest of the team.

The technician of Atletico Madrid valued to leave again his bow at 0since in recent games they had scored a good number of goals, such as the 4 he received from Barcelonaso they hope to continue down that path.

“we were suffering these types of situations where we feel stronger and return to generate that defensive security, from there the team has a goal and generated us win a game on a very tough pitch“, Cholo Simeone said.

with victory, Atletico Madrid climbed up to fourth position with 42 units, waiting for what the Barcelonawhich has two games less than them.

