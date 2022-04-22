Sports

He played against Universitario in the Copa Libertadores, but now he could go to prison

Barcelona SC received some hard news after learning that gabriel cortezcurrent LigaPro scorer and key player in the match against academic for the Copa Libertadores, has been arrested and taken to Esmeraldas for investigations related to the criminal organization called ‘Los Tiguerones’, according to reports from Ecuador.

