He played against Universitario in the Copa Libertadores, but now he could go to prison

Barcelona SC received some hard news after learning that gabriel cortezcurrent LigaPro scorer and key player in the match against academic for the Copa Libertadores, has been arrested and taken to Esmeraldas for investigations related to the criminal organization called ‘Los Tiguerones’, according to reports from Ecuador.

The skilled Ecuadorian attacker was surprised at approximately 3:00 am at his home, which is located in an urbanization on the coast of Guayaquil. According to police reports to the Diario Expreso de Ecuador, Cortez was one of the 18 arrested in 29 raids by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Although currently the number ’13’ of the ‘Canarios’ has been standing out in Ecuadorian football with 7 goals and being a key player in the team’s performance since the arrival of coach Jorge Célico, he must now be held accountable to justice and verify that he is innocent if you want to go on with your daily life.

The curious thing about what happened is that everything happened precisely when Cortez was at a high peak in his career. Moreover, he was in the main team that lost to Gualaceo on the last day and was the one who encouraged the fans from the field to support the yellow cast.