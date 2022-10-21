Entertainment

He played Quini 6 in downtown Rosario, hit the numbers and won $55 million

Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read





He played Quini 6 in downtown Rosario, hit the numbers and won $55 million | Rosario3



























The lucky man or woman bet at an agency in San Martín and Rioja and came out favored with the draw this Wednesday night. He chose the combination 01- 06 -10 -16 -19- 28

A person from the city of Rosario was the winner of the traditional Quini 6 prize which was drawn this Wednesday night.

The sellers of the bet were those in charge of the agency of Rioja and San Martin that until this Thursday they did not know the name of the winner or winner.

And it is that the lucky one will take 55 million pesos and probably pick up the tickets through the Santa Fe Lottery, without going to the agency.

The winning numbers were 01- 06 -10 -16 -19- 28.

More popular

Insecurity: assault on a little field, a family tied up by hooded men and a dog stolen from the car

1

Police

Insecurity: assault on a little field, a family tied up by hooded men and a dog stolen from the car

Carlitos, look who came: a former champion with Rosario Central came to greet Tévez

two

Carlitos, look who came: a former champion with Rosario Central came to greet Tévez

Controversial change in sports security in the province: Hernán Brest was relieved of his position

3

Controversial change in sports security in the province: Hernán Brest was relieved of his position

He played Quini 6 in downtown Rosario, hit the numbers and won $55 million

4

He played Quini 6 in downtown Rosario, hit the numbers and won $55 million

Security Emergency: the provincial government gave details on budget execution

5

Security Emergency: the provincial government gave details on budget execution

» Disguise more of General Information

More of General information

Video: a woman got on a bus and beat up the driver after a crash

Video: a woman got on a bus and beat up the driver after a crash

Oil production reached record figures thanks to Vaca Muerta

Oil production reached record figures thanks to Vaca Muerta

Companies that launched identical products with different labeling were fined millions of dollars

Companies that launched identical products with different labeling were fined millions of dollars

Roberto Mirabella:

Roberto Mirabella: “I never instructed anyone to investigate or spy on someone”

Neighbors of the center denounce abandonment and permanent robberies in the area where the 3rd Police Station worked

Neighbors of the center denounce abandonment and permanent robberies in the area where the 3rd Police Station worked

Desperate request for help to operate on a 2-year-old boy from Rosario for a brain tumor

Desperate request for help to operate on a 2-year-old boy from Rosario for a brain tumor

They discovered the cause of death of the 30 whales found lifeless in Península Valdés

They discovered the cause of death of the 30 whales found lifeless in Península Valdés

Collective strike: the province trusts that the commitment of more funds will unlock the conflict

Collective strike: the province trusts that the commitment of more funds will unlock the conflict

A study revealed why travelers are increasingly choosing short-term rentals

A study revealed why travelers are increasingly choosing short-term rentals

Lack of medical residents in Rosario: there are graduates who

Lack of medical residents in Rosario: there are graduates who “are not being trained in any specialty”

The provincial Justice ratified that the burnings on the islands must be investigated by the federal jurisdiction

The provincial Justice ratified that the burnings on the islands must be investigated by the federal jurisdiction

The prosecutor who arrested a police officer who entered a law firm during a chase was suspended

The prosecutor who arrested a police officer who entered a law firm during a chase was suspended


“The family I chose”: a scholarship for photographers rewards diversity with 25 thousand dollars

Convocation to national legislators for the

Call to national legislators for the “stagnation” of highway 33 from Rufino to Rosario

Could it be Nessie?: Mysterious black lump in Loch Ness was recorded as the sixth sighting of this 2022

Could it be Nessie?: Mysterious black lump in Loch Ness was recorded as the sixth sighting of this 2022

Video: He achieved a creepy world record after taking his eyes almost 2 cm out of their sockets

Video: He achieved a creepy world record after taking his eyes almost 2 cm out of their sockets

Unusual: they filmed a Road Safety van at more than 120 by Circunvalación

Unusual: they filmed a Road Safety van at more than 120 by Circunvalación

created a

He created a “nuclear war survival kit” and teaches how to use it in a video

La Plata: a child was forgotten in a kindergarten and they had to call the firefighters to rescue him

La Plata: a child was forgotten in a kindergarten and they had to call the firefighters to rescue him

An Argentine has been detained for five months in Africa for having an expired passport

An Argentine has been detained for five months in Africa for having an expired passport

Following

© Copyright 2022 Rosario 3 ® All rights reserved

Juan Domingo Peron 8101, Rosario. Telephone: 4575415, extension 525



Source link

Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

“I dream of collaborating with Beyoncé”, says the singer

1 min ago

This Actress Has To Appear In ‘I Am Legend 2’ So The Internet Doesn’t Cancel The Movie – CINEMABLEND

11 mins ago

DIRECT. Ajaccio-PSG: the Parisians take off thanks to Messi and Mbappé (0-3)

12 mins ago

Angelina Jolie will be Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s film – 10/21/2022 – Illustrated

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button