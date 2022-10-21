He played Quini 6 in downtown Rosario, hit the numbers and won $55 million
The lucky man or woman bet at an agency in San Martín and Rioja and came out favored with the draw this Wednesday night. He chose the combination 01- 06 -10 -16 -19- 28
A person from the city of Rosario was the winner of the traditional Quini 6 prize which was drawn this Wednesday night.
The sellers of the bet were those in charge of the agency of Rioja and San Martin that until this Thursday they did not know the name of the winner or winner.
And it is that the lucky one will take 55 million pesos and probably pick up the tickets through the Santa Fe Lottery, without going to the agency.
The winning numbers were 01- 06 -10 -16 -19- 28.
