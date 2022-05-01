He plays for Barcelona, ​​he said no to the USA and he wants to be in the Tri

FC Barcelona squad, 2021-2022 season

April 30, 2022 11:17 a.m.

The Mexican soccer team is already with its sights set on the World Cup in Qatar. However, there is a certain part of the press and fans that are still waiting for Javier Hernández’s call. There is a player in Europe who can make ‘Chicharito’ forget, he said no to the United States and wants to be in the next trials of El Tri.

After the 0-0 draw against Guatemala, the National Team will have to wait until the end of May to face Nigeria, in a new match. After the performance of the team “C” del Tri, the fans still yearn for a hierarchical striker, since Santiago Giménez gravitated little and Martín, Funes Mori and Raúl Jiménez did not have a good time at the national team level.

In this context, people and close part of the press yearn for Chicharito Hernández. The LA Galaxy forward expressed his desire to return, but Yon de Luisa is clear in his desire not to see him with the Tri shirt anymore. Given this, there is a striker in Europe who would easily forget the former Manchester United player, Real Madrid, West Ham, among others.

Who can fill the vacancy that no longer belongs to Chicharito?

This is Samuel Mendoza, who is 17 years old, and signed with FC Barcelona. Despite the fact that he was wanted by the United States, the offensive player wants to be in the Tri without any demands, not to pose as a divo. He was part of the tricolor Sub 15 and since then he has not been taken into account.

