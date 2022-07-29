He pretends to be Lionel Messi and sleeps with more than 20 girls

Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, has released shocking news, which so far only those closest to him knew about. In his memoir to be released on August 23, 2022, he confessed to being diagnosed with thyroid cancer, a disease he has decided to keep secret.

Last Tuesday, The New York Times published an excerpt from the publication and it was in this excerpt that these details about his illness were revealed. According to Kushner himself, in 2019, during a trip to Texas, the White House doctor told him the news. “You have cancer. We need to operate on you right away.” were the words the doctor used to tell Kushner about his condition.

Faced with the alarming news, Kushner asked the doctor not to say anything; neither to his wife nor to then-President Donald Trump. Fortunately, the disease was detected at an early stage, however, in surgery they had to remove “a substantial part of his thyroid”. One of his biggest fears was that with the operation his speech would suffer, as the thyroid gland is located near the vocal cords.

The operation was carried out a week before Thanksgiving, so as not to stray from his duties and not to arouse suspicion. “That way I would be out of the office for as little time as possible. My absence would not be noticed. That’s what I wanted”, said Donald Trump’s son-in-law, as his greatest wish was to keep this matter as private as possible.

“When I thought about it, I kept telling myself that I was in the hands of God and the doctors, and that everything that was happening was out of my control. At that point, I wondered if I would need another treatment,” he recalls in his book. Kushner also revealed that his wife, Ivanka Trump, and some close aides knew about the operation and that over time his stepfather would find out as well.

“Everything will be alright”, were the words Ivanka’s father said to her at the time, supporting her decision to take the issue out of the spotlight. “I also like to keep things like that private. Don’t worry about the job, we’ve got you covered,” he told her.