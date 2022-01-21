He pretends to be Nicolas Cage and scams a woman online: the frauds of fake VIPs

It pretends Nicolas Cage And online scam a woman for over ten thousand pounds. To report the bizarre news is Sky News. Yes, because an English lady would have found it is not known in which corner of the web a guy to chat with who pretended to be the Hollywood star (recently fallen a tad out of favor). The woman would have fallen into the trap without even thinking about it. In fact, the scammer would have started asking her for money. And she would give them to him. We are talking about over 10 thousand pounds, then about 12 thousand euros. The victim, however, as soon as he realized that he had ended up in a scam, he would have called Victim Support, a sort of English Codacons mainly focused on domestic violence and racial and gender hate crimes. The apparently exceptional case it is, on the other hand, very frequent cases. As the British police report, last year in the UK they were reported nearly 9,000 cases of this type of fraud: an increase of 27% compared to 2020. Among the scams in which some guys pretend to be celebrities is the case of another woman bewitched via chat from Prison Break star Wentworth Miller. Victim Support reports two aspects of these events: the scammers look for the victims among the followers of the VIPs, but above all when the psychological mechanism is triggered, the victims, often women they feel so embarrassed to confess the scam that often ends up not being reported.