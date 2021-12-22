He puts his cell phone in charge and is hit by a shock in his house, Max dies at 14

The tragedy took place in the boy’s family home in the state of Goiás in Brazil. Max had plugged the phone into an extension cord to charge it.

Hit by a electric shock while charging your smartphone in the house, so it is tragically died Max Willyan dos Reis Gomes, a little boy 14 years resident with family in Brazil. The tragedy took place last Saturday in the family home, a farm about 5 km from the town of Alexânia, a municipality in Brazil in the state of Goiás. The parents themselves raised the alarm but when the first medical aid arrived on the spot for the teenager, unfortunately there was nothing more to be done. The mobile emergency health service (Samu) found the boy already lifeless and could only ascertain the death.

The family claimed that Max was in the back of the house when they heard a bang from the bathroom and rushed to find the lifeless 14-year-old on the ground. Max was still holding the smartphone he had charged shortly before. The boy was found lifeless by family members a few meters from the socket, where he was thrown by the shock and died instantly, according to police commissioner Sergio Henrique. Relatives said the 14-year-old used to carry his phone with him when he went to the bathroom and he did it again this time. Max seems to have attached the phone to an extension cord to charge it when it has suffered the electric shock.

It is unclear whether the deadly electric shock came from the cell phone the boy was holding or from the extension cord plugged into the electrical outlet. The police are investigating the case e the outcome of an appraisal is awaited che will also have to establish whether the quake is related to a lightning strike that struck the area at the time of the accident. In fact, the police at the moment do not rule out that the atmospheric event may be connected to the tragedy. Meanwhile, the 14-year-old’s body has been transferred to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML) in Anápolis, where he will be subjected to an autopsy.