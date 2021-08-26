News

He quits to be the “dog” on OnlyFans: “I follow my dream and I earn a lot”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The monthly National Primacy on newsstands

Austin, Texas, Jun 18 – Economic crises would once have been said to sharpen the ingenuity and adaptability of workers, but in the case of young Jenna Philips, a 21-year-old girl from Austin, Texas, she seems to be at it. something else. In fact, Jenna had a stable job, that of an optometrist, but he decided to leave it for – according to him – to fulfill the dream of a lifetime: be a dog on OnlyFans, platform that has become the worldwide epicenter of amateur pornography and erotic exhibitionism. The mechanism behind the social network is elementary: you open your own account, post photos and videos and when users pay they have access to the hottest materials or even personalized content.

Jenna and the dream of being a dog on Onlyfans

That of Jenna seems to be a choice not only dictated by profit and making ends meet but also by a genuine passion. In fact, he declares: “I feel like a dog. I just want to roll around, play catch, scratch my head, run and play. All of this. I’ve always behaved like a puppy, but not sexually at first. I really love the praise. I like being told “good girl”. It makes my heart melt every time. ” Jenna didn’t think her passion could be shared. “I didn’t know there was a scene, I just thought it was my personality. When it comes to playing with pets, most girls have kittens, foxes or rabbits and most puppies are men. I thought about it for a long time when I started playing with pets. I feel like a dog so that’s what I decided to be“.

Black Brain

As much as it may be a passion that goes back to childhood, the commercial aspect of being a dog on OnlyFans is not to be disdained. And in fact Jenna makes a perfect entrepreneur reasoning. «I thought: to hell, why not create a market? I know there is a demand, so why not provide the offer? It is now my full time job. My income has increased 100 times. I earn six zero figures a month “he declares. It costs twenty dollars to subscribe to his channel, but by paying more, you can get personalized performances. Not only that: apparently, a user would have commissioned a video worth 1200 dollars. At this point one wonders if Jenna continues to see a doctor or prefer, to stay in the side, to go to the vet.

Cristina Gauri

for(var key in aepc_pixel_args) args[key] = aepc_pixel_args[key];

Loading...
Advertisements

return args; };

// Extend args if ( 'yes' === aepc_pixel.enable_advanced_events ) { aepc_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent; aepc_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;

if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain )

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

953
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
766
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
747
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
699
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
593
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
579
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
578
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
562
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
519
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
492
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
To Top