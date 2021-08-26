He quits to be the “dog” on OnlyFans: “I follow my dream and I earn a lot”

Austin, Texas, Jun 18 – Economic crises would once have been said to sharpen the ingenuity and adaptability of workers, but in the case of young Jenna Philips, a 21-year-old girl from Austin, Texas, she seems to be at it. something else. In fact, Jenna had a stable job, that of an optometrist, but he decided to leave it for – according to him – to fulfill the dream of a lifetime: be a dog on OnlyFans, platform that has become the worldwide epicenter of amateur pornography and erotic exhibitionism. The mechanism behind the social network is elementary: you open your own account, post photos and videos and when users pay they have access to the hottest materials or even personalized content.

Jenna and the dream of being a dog on Onlyfans

That of Jenna seems to be a choice not only dictated by profit and making ends meet but also by a genuine passion. In fact, he declares: “I feel like a dog. I just want to roll around, play catch, scratch my head, run and play. All of this. I’ve always behaved like a puppy, but not sexually at first. I really love the praise. I like being told “good girl”. It makes my heart melt every time. ” Jenna didn’t think her passion could be shared. “I didn’t know there was a scene, I just thought it was my personality. When it comes to playing with pets, most girls have kittens, foxes or rabbits and most puppies are men. I thought about it for a long time when I started playing with pets. I feel like a dog so that’s what I decided to be“.

repost hehe forgot to add my tag 🐶 my owner said he is taking me on a walk when he gets back if i’m good 🥳 pic.twitter.com/whGxdGNE2W – jenna (@puppygirljenna) June 15, 2020

As much as it may be a passion that goes back to childhood, the commercial aspect of being a dog on OnlyFans is not to be disdained. And in fact Jenna makes a perfect entrepreneur reasoning. «I thought: to hell, why not create a market? I know there is a demand, so why not provide the offer? It is now my full time job. My income has increased 100 times. I earn six zero figures a month “he declares. It costs twenty dollars to subscribe to his channel, but by paying more, you can get personalized performances. Not only that: apparently, a user would have commissioned a video worth 1200 dollars. At this point one wonders if Jenna continues to see a doctor or prefer, to stay in the side, to go to the vet.

Cristina Gauri