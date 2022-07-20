he ran her over several times in front of her house

Society continues to witness unfortunate violent and unacceptable behavior in the families of different people in the world, where unexpected reactions end up unleashing unfortunate endings. Every day there are deaths due to abuse and aggression by parents and adults towards young people and children in the midst of arguments.

This was the case for Nigel Malt, a man from Norfolk, UK, who took the life of his 19-year-old daughter, Lauren Malt. The subject, in the middle of an episode where he was carried away by “anger”, attacked the young woman and murdered her in front of several witnesses who were at the scene.

This event, which occurred on January 23, 2022, was repudiated by millions of people who knew the story, taking into account the little respect that the man had with his daughter. Recently, months after the unfortunate situation, the judge handling the case found him guilty of Lauren’s death.

According to what was said about the family tragedy, the woman lived with her brothers and her mother in a house far from Nigel, who had separated from them some time ago. The 44-year-old subject had already been in prison for assaults and violence against his partner, who denounced him for the mistreatment he received.

However, Malt managed to get out of jail on bail in 2021, having access to his family again, after what happened.

According to the versions that emerged from the investigations that were carried out in this regard, the British went to his daughter’s house and in the midst of a crisis of anger, He decided to run her over once and then run the vehicle over her again.

“After knocking her to the ground, he threw his car over her. He stopped and then drove the car forward again,” said Andrew Jackson, the prosecutor handling the case at Norwich Court.

Nigel’s behavior aroused suspicions about his aggressive and desperate behavior, since On the day of her daughter’s death, she had called the house where her ex-partner lived more than 15 times.

Karen Malt, Lauren’s mother, who gave herself a new chance at love with another man, did not answer the man’s calls, fully unleashing his anger. Records indicate that only the last dial was answered, so it is believed that it was Lauren who contacted him.

Arriving at the house, Malt would have faced a strong argument with Arthur Marnell, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife, but things did not stop there. Unable to vent his anger on the man, the father made the decision to drive the car forward and attack his daughter.

The records that were presented to the authorities revealed that the subject was violent with his family from the past, a reason that led the mother to make the decision to separate permanently.

In the analyzes that were carried out on this aggression, the results showed that Lauren Malt had indeed died as a result of the physical traumas and the blows she suffered to the body once she was crushed by the car her father was driving that day.

As the authorities mentioned about the tragedy, the British reacted after running over his daughter several times and decided to take her urgently to a hospital to be checked by doctors. However, once the members of her place saw her, she declared her dead.

For now It is expected to know the sentence that the judge will give to Nigel Malt, after being declared guilty by the Norwich Court for the murder of Lauren Malt.