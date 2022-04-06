He ran out of Biopic! Netflix and Apple TV+ pull deals for Will Smith biopic over Oscars slap

The Academy Award-winning actor is said to Will Smith faces heavy consequences for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Right after the actor from king richard submit his resignation to the Academy on Friday, reports are circulating that streaming giants Netflix and Apple+ have withdrawn their offers for the biopic of Smith.

It should be noted that according to the latest reports it was learned that Netflixas well as Sonyhad already shelved creative projects with Will Smith amid the fallout from his beating Chris Rock onstage.

To this is added that “Netflix and Apple+ have quietly removed their bids for a Will Smith biopic and will instead redeploy funds and develop original ideas from new actors of color.” a source told the Sun.

“Working with Will has become a risky business”the source told the outlet. “Now they plan to develop ideas with more familiar stars like Mike Epps and Michael B. Jordan.”

None of the broadcast channels appeared to have commented on the report.

It was previously reported that the companies were fighting to get the rights to the film about the life of Smith, based on his best-selling autobiography, which was published last year. However, in the current context, and with his popularity on the ground, the interest in telling the life of the “Prince of Rap” is increasingly scarce.