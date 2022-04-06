Entertainment

He ran out of Biopic! Netflix and Apple TV+ pull deals for Will Smith biopic over Oscars slap

Photo of James James9 hours ago
The Academy Award-winning actor is said to Will Smith faces heavy consequences for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

Right after the actor from king richard submit his resignation to the Academy on Friday, reports are circulating that streaming giants Netflix and Apple+ have withdrawn their offers for the biopic of Smith.

