“He raped me at 16 and started me on cocaine” – Corriere.it

The 37-year-old Cuban Mavys Alvarez Rego reiterated the accusations against the Pibe de Oro one year after the first anniversary of his death

“It is hard to be in his country, to see that he is everywhere, and that he is an idol, and at the same time to feel within oneself that one has a very bad memory of him as a person”. During a crowded press conference in Buenos Aires, the 37-year-old Cuban Mavys Alvarez Rego, escorted by her lawyers Gaston Marano and Marcela Carmen Scotti, reiterated the accusations against Diego Armando Maradona, whose first death anniversary is on Thursday.

Last Thursday, the woman, who arrived from Cuba, was heard in the criminal investigation into the causes of the end of the former Pibe de oro, of which she was the lover in Cuba from 2000 (when she was sixteen) until 2005. “In that period I finished being a little girl, and I had to go through the stages of life – said Alvarez -. Suddenly I became a woman and they stole my innocence. I was 16 and I was already drinking and taking drugs ».

The woman then reiterated that it was Maradona who initiated her into these practices, who spent periods in Cuba during which, theoretically, she would have to cure her addictions. «He conquered me with phrases and flowers – he said again -, then after a few months he began to change everything and I loved him and at the same time I hated him. I came to think about suicide ». After pointing out that “He was constantly offering me cocaine”, the woman accused the former champion of forcing her to have sex against her will. «Once my mother knocked on the door – she said visibly upset -, but Diego did not let her in, he put his hand on my mouth and raped me».

After other alleged episodes of violence, the woman told of when Maradona he took her from Havana to Buenos Aires, thanks to a special permission from the Cuban government, to have her undergo surgery to enlarge her breasts “because he liked them big”, and the painful post-operative course “without adequate assistance”.