He received his second lawsuit for plagiarizing a song by Miguel Bosé

‘Levitating‘, one of the most successful songs of Dua Lipahas once again been the subject of an official accusation of plagiarismthis time from the 1979 song ‘Wiggle And Giggle All Night‘, the same one that the Spaniard Miguel Bosé adapted in 1980 to create his famous ‘Don diablo‘.

As reported Billboardthe lawsuit has been registered in a federal court of Manhattan and in it the composers L. Russell Brown and sandy linzer denounce that its original melody has been “duplicate” in the aforementioned song by the European artist.

This accusation comes just a week after a similar one launched by a Florida reggae band called Artikal Sound Systemwho in their complaint filed in the courts of The Angels (USA) allege that ‘Levitating‘is too similar to your theme’Live Your Life“, which they published in 2017.

In the case of Linzer and Brownthey allege that the very Dua Lipa acknowledged in interviews that for the preparation of his latest album, “Future Nostalgia” (2020), which includes the controversial song, “had been inspired by past times” to achieve a “retro” sound.

They estimate that plagiarism is evident in the “characteristic melody” with which it starts ‘Levitating‘, a section that is repeated several times and that, in his opinion, contributed to its becoming a success on the platform TikTok.

The song reached number two on the US chart. Billboard Hot 100where it became the song performed by a female singer that spent the longest time in the top 10, and only in Spotify It has been viewed more than 450 million times.

Demand for Linzer and Brown also cites the record company as defendants Warner Music and the rapper dababywho participated in the first version of the cut, before he made some homophobic comments at a concert that led to Dua Lipa to disassociate himself publicly and artistically from him with a new recording.

