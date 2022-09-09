he received them in the palace and they reveal why he started following them

2022-09-08

The biggest sales in history and in football occurred during the lifetime presence of the Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away this Thursday.

During his 70 years as monarch in the United Kingdom, 20 Olympic Games, 17 World Cups, 67 Champions Leagues, 70 FA Cups and the same number of championships were held in the United Kingdom. First division from England.

isabellawho lived for 96 years, was crowned after the 1953 FA Cup final. It was in the following decade that passion for football began to be born, according to sources familiar with the British Royal House.

Well, they assure that the highest authority had a predilection for West Ham in the 60s, precisely when Bobby Moore he was the captain, to whom in 1966 he gave the World Cup trophy that was played at home.