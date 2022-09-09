he received them in the palace and they reveal why he started following them
The biggest sales in history and in football occurred during the lifetime presence of the Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away this Thursday.
During his 70 years as monarch in the United Kingdom, 20 Olympic Games, 17 World Cups, 67 Champions Leagues, 70 FA Cups and the same number of championships were held in the United Kingdom. First division from England.
isabellawho lived for 96 years, was crowned after the 1953 FA Cup final. It was in the following decade that passion for football began to be born, according to sources familiar with the British Royal House.
Well, they assure that the highest authority had a predilection for West Ham in the 60s, precisely when Bobby Moore he was the captain, to whom in 1966 he gave the World Cup trophy that was played at home.
– Love for the Gunners –
But it was not until almost half a century later that he would show much more sympathy for a club. This was the Arsenal of Arsene Wenger that amazed Europe in the early 2000s.
It was in 2007 that he received them at Buckingham Palace after winning an FA Cup, although his affection for the Gunners dates back to when the Londoners won the Premier League without losing a single game in the 2003/2004 season.
The Arsenal of the ‘Invincibles’ created the fascination of the British performer. This was confirmed by a club player at the time, the Spanish Cesc Fabregas: “The queen is a big fan of Arsenal,” he said after visiting in 2007.