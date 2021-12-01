He refused hospitalization and treated himself with bleach enemas: a well-known Austrian no vax exponent dies of Covid

VIENNA. One of the greatest exponents no vax Austrian, Johann Biacsics, died of Covid, not wanting to undergo medical treatment. Like many others in the movement the man decided to heal yourself, relying on a dangerous self-therapy with the chlorine dioxide, commonly used as bleach.

He, 65 years old, was one of the most famous exponents of the Austrian no vax movement. As he tells Die Zeit, at the beginning of November the man was rushed to hospital in Vienna, Wiener Neustadt, in critical conditions: Her oxygen saturation was low and she had difficulty breathing. After turning out positive and not being vaccinated, a doctor told him what therapy he should follow, but he refused to be treated for Covid-19 infection.

According to the German media and as confirmed also on the Biacsics website, the man had been brought home not wanting to undergo any type of therapy, despite his condition being critical. At home he continued however to heal yourself with gods chlorine dioxide enemas, a bleaching agent promoted by some of the movement as one “Miracle cure”. In his choice to take sodium dioxide the man would have been supported by the family, as is also reported on its website, where the exponent no vax explained the doses and how to protect yourself from the virus. The family members themselves are not convinced that Biacsics died from Covid.