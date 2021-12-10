“He refused the change”: Inter is stormy on the attacker

Inter, mounts the case of the Nerazzurri striker who refused to enter the field: “it is not tolerable”

He says no to the substitution and the club certainly does not take it well. Sebastian Esposito, striker owned by Inter but on loan to Basel, is at the center of a real case in Switzerland.

Everything stems from his no to the technician Rahmen who wanted to send him on the field ten minutes from the end of the Conference League match against Qarabaq. The attacker’s behavior, in Switzerland on loan with the right of redemption and against redemption, has sent his coach but also his teammates Valentin into a rage. Stocker, Michael Lang and Jordi Quintilla. The discussions that took place on the bench did not, however, help convince the 19-year-old from Castellamare di Stabia, with the predictable and furious reaction of the coach and the club.

Inter, Esposito infuriates Basel: no entering the field

As we read on ‘Blick.ch’, the club spokesman defined what happened as “not tolerable”, adding that the case will then be discussed internally. Esposito with the shirt of Basel, before a muscle injury from which he just recovered, he’s not hurting. Four goals in seven league games, but also some behavior that caused discussion. The same Swiss portal remembers this when he talks about how Esposito has ‘blown’ a free kick to teammates twice. In the first case, against the Young Boys, it went well for him, managing to score, in the second minus.

Now the no at the entrance to the field at the first call after the muscle injury. A behavior that could also have repercussions on its future, linked to the decision of Basel to redeem it or renounce the option and give it back to theInter.