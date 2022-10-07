He refused to make a movie that could have ruined him – Publimetro Chile

Keanu Reeves He has established himself as one of the most beloved and successful actors of recent years, not only for having an impeccable career in film but for his big heart.

The protagonist of the series The Matrix is known for his Good actions and also for being one of the richest in the industry. However, gaining such prestige has not been easy.

Perhaps not everything has been hunky-dory in his career Well, it has also been the target of criticism for certain roles, as happened with “Harkers” in the movie Bram Stocker’s Dracula in which many claimed that he made one of the worst English accents in cinema.

That’s why Reeves has learned to choose the projects he takes on wisely.

One of his greatest triumphs was the tape Maximum speed (Speed) beside Sandra Bullock. Keanu plays a policeman desperately trying to stop a public bus with explosives They will explode if the vehicle goes below fifty miles per hour. That’s where he turns to passenger Annie (Sandra Bullock) to help save the day.

The success at the box office was such that they thought of making a sequel, which Reeves surprisingly refused because Sandra did accept. Of course, during the promotional tour of Lost City, the actress confessed that she had regretful of it. “I’m still embarrassed to be a part of it. Is named Speed ​​2. I’ve talked a lot about it. Has no sense. slow boat. Going slowly towards an island,” she said.

It was until recently, during an interview on The Graham Norton Show which Keanu revealed the reason he turned down Speed ​​2.

“At the time, I just didn’t respond to the script,” revealed Reeves. “I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock and loved playing Jack Traven.”

Despite having a good relationship with everyone involved in the production, he assured that he just “didn’t feel right” about the script. “I loved ‘Speed,’ but… now it’s on an ocean liner?” said the actor.

Reeves was replaced by Jason Patric. In the end, the film ended with terrible reviews and although the first installment exceeded 350 million dollars in collection (it had cost just 30), lto second it stayed in the 115 (when its cost had skyrocketed to 160). He currently has a 4% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Keanu assured that did not work with Fox again but until The Day the Earth Stood Still from 2008, which means that he was “banned” from the production company for 14 years.

In 2019, Reeves revealed that he had a crush on Sandra Bullock.

During a participation in “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that year, Keanu talked about Speed and when the driver revealed that Bullock was in love with him, he was moved and confessed that he was also in love with her but that they never went out because “they were working”.