He refuses to put the mask on the plane and shows the B-side to the stewardesses: now he risks twenty years

He doesn’t want to wear the mask in protest and after unleashing pandemonium on a plane flight, he lowers his pants and shows his backside to the stewardess. The stunt, to the young Irish no mask Shane McInerney, it could now cost up to 20 years in prison.

No mask on the plane shows the backside to the stewardess

On the flight New York-Dublin of the Delta Shane McInerney did not bore passengers and crew. The man, an Irish citizen of 29, for not wearing to the regular mask mandatory on airplanes, he first threw a can at a passenger who protested about it and then, not content, he lowered his pants and underwear to show his backside to the stewardess who had intervened to pacify the passengers and bring order.

The Guardian reports that Shane McInerney, who had to go to Miami to work at a football academy, is free on bail awaiting trial in Florida. The body that supervises civil air traffic in the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration, has meanwhile recalled the importance of the rule that requires the use of the mask on American flights.

Last updated: Sunday 23 January 2022



