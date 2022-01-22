He refuses to wear a mask on the plane and lowers his pants in front of a stewardess: now he faces 20 years in prison

He is accused of having “attacked and intimidated the crew” of the Delta New York-Dublin flight and now the prison doors could open for him. Shane McInerney, a 29-year-old Irish citizen, refused to wear a mask on the flight, then threw a can at another passenger and finally pulled down his pants and underwear in front of a stewardess. Now he faces up to 20 years in prison. The episode, writes the Guardian, dates back to last January 7th. The man will be tried in the United States. McInerney had to go to Florida to work at a soccer academy. A week later he appeared before a judge and is now free on bail. The Federal Aviation Administration, or the body that oversees civil air traffic in the US, underlines that there is no tolerance towards those who do not respect the rule of wearing a mask on American flights. Two days ago, an American Airlines aircraft from Miami to London had to return to base due to a passenger’s refusal to wear a mask. Now, explains a note from the airline, the woman is investigated and ended up in blacklist: you will not be able to take American Airlines flights.

Read also: