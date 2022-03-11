He reneged on Tigres, he fought in the Tri and now Salcedo’s karma is coming in the MLS

Karma comes to Carlos Salcedo in the MLS

March 10, 2022 10:10 a.m.

the mexican defender Carlos Salcedo he left Tigres on a whim and in the midst of fights with the feline board, this added to the veto he has in the Mexican team. Now at Toronto FC he did the worst at the start of the tournament.

More news from the Mexican team:

Definitively renounces the Tri, all for being ignored by Martino

According to the official portal of the MLS, Carlos Salcedo He was suspended one game for a controversial foul in the last game against New York Red Bull. The Titan was bad for his rival Patryk Klimala, for which he received an administrative punishment.

This is definitely a low blow for Carlos Salcedo, who will not be able to be on the weekend day. According to journalist David Medrano, the Titan intended to be shown in the MLS so that Gerardo Martino forgive him and return to Tri.

Would Carlos Salcedo give up El Tri?

In an interview with RG La Deportiva, Carlos Salcedo He left his return in the air and assured that he does not lose sleep over whether or not to attend the Qatar World Cup. Something that reached the ears of Gerardo Martino and expressed his discomfort, because if the Titan had not elaborated on the subject, his return to the Tri would have been immediate.

More news from the Mexican team:

He said that Mexico is a country of shit… and he would not go to Tri Funes Mori, he has already replaced