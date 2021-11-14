he retires in tears against Zverev, Sinner ready to take over

ATP Finals Turin 2021: news on the tennis tournament

Matteo Berrettini was forced to retire due to injury against Zverev in the first match of the ATP Finals. An abdominal problem stopped him in the second set.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on ATP Finals Turin 2021: news on the tennis tournament

Matteo Berrettini was forced to retire due to injury against Zverev in the first meeting of Nitto ATP Finals 2021. An abdominal problem stopped him in the second set. Jannik Sinner, first reserve, is ready to take over in the event of a definitive forfeit. To the Pala Alpitour of Turin there was great anticipation for the debut of the Roman tennis player after experiencing a muscle problem that led him to the sidelines for medical treatment but it was not enough: after the intervention of the physiotherapist Berrettini he tried to return to the field but it was too much evident that he would not be able to continue.

A situation that no one would have expected after the first set conducted by the 25-year-old, who had fought point by point with Alexander Zverev and in the second set would have tried to put pressure on his opponent to try to play it until the end. A battle in front of the 9 thousand of PalaAlpitour, who have incited the number 7 of the ranking since the beginning of the race but after an hour and twenty Berrettini raised the white flag: first the forehand and then the raised arm that immediately made fear the worse. Immediately after the hands in the face and the grimace of pain with the racket left off the field and the return to the bench. All signs that did not bode well.

It is a muscle problem in the rib area that had forced him to retire before the round of 16 of the Australian Open against Tsitsipas: in Melbourne it was a muscle injury that kept him out for quite a long period, as Berrettini returned to field only in mid-April for the Monte Carlo tournament.

ATP Finals Turin 2021, how much does the winner earn: prize money and prize money

Matteo came out in tears amid the applause of the Pala Alpitour in Turin and the opponent Zverev, who won his first race at these Atp Finals, climbed over the net to go and console him in a very difficult moment on a mental level. The Finals are a very high-level tournament to which a small circle of athletes qualify and thus leaving the pitch is not easy to accept.

Officials are missing but Jannik Sinner will take the place of number 7 in the ranking from the next match and will challenge Medvedev and Hurkacz.