he returns it and collects the super prize. But the mystery of the two plane crashes remains

Raphael remembers very well the morning of 11 August 2013: “I like to climb the glaciers, I left home around 5, I arrived on the lateral moraine, I knew it was the place where some planes had crashed many years ago and that from always there were remains and metal sheets. I was crossing the glacier and I saw a stone: it looked like jade, I put it in my pocket, then after a few meters I saw a metal box, without a lid, full of bags, I opened one, it was full of precious stones , sapphires I think ».

THE STORY

That day Raphael found the treasure of Kangchenjunga, Air India’s Boeing 707 that crashed on the Bossons glacier, below the summit of Mont Blanc on January 24, 1966. 117 people died. On that same wall, another Air India flight, the Bombay-London Malabar Princess, crashed on 3 November 1950, killing the 48 passengers on board. On 11 August eight years ago Raphael returned home to the Tarentaise Valley and thought about it for 10 days, then decided to bring his treasure to the gendarmes: «What could I have done, bury it in the garden? Selling it in Antwerp? It’s not for me. I said to myself: better be honest ». In the end, honesty paid off, at least in half. A week ago Raphael recovered half the value of that box: 150 thousand euros. The other 150 thousand will go, as required by law, to the municipality where the treasure was found, that is, the municipality of Chamonix.

NO HEIR

It didn’t take eight years of investigation to find an heir. For the experts no doubt: the precious stones, almost all sapphires and emeralds, came from India (made in India was written on all the bags) and belonged to a passenger on flight 101 Bombay-New York crashed in ’66. “At least a dozen heirs of the victims of that flight have shown up in recent years trying to prove that the stones belonged to them, but in the end it turned out to be all false,” said Eric Fournier, mayor of Chamonix. Instead, the Municipality would like to exhibit the treasure and enrich the town’s crystal museum. “We will tell the story of these stones – said the mayor – in this way we will also pay homage to the victims”.

TOO MANY MYSTERIES

Whose were those emeralds and those sapphires? Why were they on that flight? The metal box found by Rapahel is only the latest in a series of mysteries that have always enveloped the two crashes on Mont Blanc. On the Kangchenjunga, which crashed in ’66, there remain in particular many points that will probably never be clarified. On board the plane was traveling Homi Bhabha, father of the Indian nuclear program. His briefcase was found years later but not the black box from the plane. Disappearance. Rumors spoke of a collision with a NASA plane. A reporter claimed to have found evidence, a piece of aircraft that could not belong to either Indian aircraft. For years that glacier that descends almost to Chamonix, on the French side, has mainly returned the remains of the lives ended in those accidents, human remains, clothes, documents, photographs.