he returns to Milan and … undresses. Photo from red dot – Libero Quotidiano





Francesco Fredella November 03, 2021

Nail crushes nail? Another crisis. Between Mauro Icardi And Wanda Nara, who had recently resolved a very difficult period, everything seems to have come crashing down suddenly. Let’s be clear: the two, super social, were on the verge of divorce. Wanda allegedly discovered Maurito’s secret chats and China Suarez. Then the player saved the marriage for a corner with a love letter: “The two lived happily ever after.” But now the Nara flies to Milan where she immortalizes herself in daring photos, which immediately make the rounds of the Net. A spite? Maybe.





Now, however, there are many news: the Argentine journalist Yanina Latorre drops yet another bomb on Wanda, who allegedly discovered a Telegram chat (which clears the chronology) between Icardi and Suarez. Anything would have happened in the Icardi-Nara household. For a photo shoot, she leaves Paris and returns to Milan. He does not comment and chooses the path of silence. The serenity of the couple seems be upset once again.





An Argentine TV program also talks about the Icardi-Nara affair, and a journalist in the studio says: “They fought again and she ran away to Milan. At this moment they are separated. Everything goes wrong“. For now, those directly involved have preferred not to make any statements about it. Suarez does not even speak, choosing the path of silence. But the whole thing ignites the gossip even more. Maurito’s letter, today at PSG, had thrown water on the fire putting an end – definitively – to an unprecedented crisis in their marriage. Now we go to extra time and perhaps to penalties.





