He returns to Milan in January: he is ready

Milan could embrace the player again during the winter transfer market session. He is doing well and is certainly the easiest element to bet on

You have to grit your teeth for another three games, then you can think about the transfer market. The Milan of Stefano Pegs will be called to challenge tomorrow theUdinese, then it will be the turn of Naples and finally ofEmpoli.

The last match is scheduled for next 22 December: 2021 will thus go to archive against the Tuscan team. We will return to the field on January 6, at San Siro with Roma, when the transfer market is finally open.

The Rossoneri – in these days – have been combined with different names but the reality is that Massara And Maldini they are only thinking about buying a new defender. Simon’s stop Kjaer it is heavy and inevitably you will have to run for cover to find a replacement worthy of it. On the other hand, it will be difficult to intervene for an attacker. In January Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic will certainly be at the disposal of Mr. Pioli and there will be plenty.

Behind Alessio instead Romagnoli and Fikayo Tomori they have only Cage as an alternative, as well as Kalulu. Too little to close the season.

Read also:

Come back from the loan

La Gazzetta dello Sport, on newsstands this morning, relaunches the Mattia hypothesis Caldara. The Italian central, very unlucky at Milan, has finally found continuity with the shirt of Venice, and could earn a new opportunity in the Rossoneri. The former Atalanta is certainly the most viable hypothesis.

An agreement must be clearly found with the lagoon club, to which compensation could go or receive another player on loan. Caldara is a credible solution also due to the fact that Stefano Pioli knows him well from having already trained him. In the background, however, other hypotheses remain, such as the one it brings Milenkovic or to Luiz Felipe, who are certainly more expensive. They are even more so Botman of Lille e Badiashile of Monaco, young but dear.