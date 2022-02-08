It rains in the wet at Atalanta after the home defeat by Cagliari. Gasperini risks having to deal with a long stop.

Tomorrow evening the twenty-fourth matchday of Serie A will close. While Juventus manages to grab fourth place, thanks to the surprise defeat of Atalanta, for Gasperini the troubles don’t seem to want to end. Orobics unexpectedly defeated by Cagliari at home and there is the risk of insult for the Bergamo coach.

Not an afternoon to remember for Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta was defeated at home by Cagliari. The Bergamo players, just overtaken by Juventus in fourth place in the standings, also risk finding insult as well as damage. The match at the Gewiss stadium saw the islanders win 1-2, thanks to the brace of Pereiro. A surprising defeat as we said, which increases the regrets at home in Rome after the white goal draw at the Olimpico against Genoa. While at the Giallorossi home the question linked to the goal canceled against Zaniolo rages –in these hours a new attack in the Rai home against him– for the people of Bergamo there is a real risk of having to give up a top of the department.

He risks a month off, the bomber also misses Roma

Bad news for Gasp, there is the risk of a relapse for the top player in the department. Let’s talk about the number 91, the bomber Duvan Zapata, forced to leave the field after less than a quarter of an hour of play. A hard conflict with Cagliari defender Raoul Bellanova was fatal. The real risk for the Colombian tip is that of having suffered a relapse that would keep him out of the game for at least 35-40 days. In this sense, as reported by Sky Sport, the instrumental tests that the Colombian will undergo tomorrow will be fundamental. When exactly one month is missing from the big match between Roma and Atalanta, scheduled for March 6 at the Olympic stadium, Gasperini crosses his fingers to get his striker back as soon as possible.