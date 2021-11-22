he said it about the Nerazzurri ownership!

Inter’s victory against Napoli relaunched the Nerazzurri in the championship fight, shortening the gap to four points from the Milan-Napoli duo.

The Nerazzurri will have to defend the tricolor won last year, perhaps with matches similar to yesterday’s against Spalletti’s blues.

TO Pressing, Sunday TV show on Italy 1, intervened Sandro Sabatini on the moment of the Nerazzurri, and beyond.

Inter, San Siro, Club

The journalist, in addition to the analysis of the championship game, opened a small parenthesis on the funds and financial movements of the property.

Here, specifically, are his words.

“The decline of Inter in the final against Napoli is a story that repeats itself, it had already happened against Juventus and Milan. Nobody understood Inzaghi’s changes. In my opinion at that moment Inzaghi thought about Wednesday’s Champions League match. Inter have created a small masterpiece. Find me in the history of football a team that collects 200 million with a profit of 120 million, most of which goes to China and no one knows what happens to them, changes coach and despite everything is at least equal to Milan and Naples.“.



