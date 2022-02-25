He sank her! Angélica Rivera would be furious with Cynthia Klitbo for revealing Peña Nieto’s infidelities

Mexico City.- Recently, the scandal exploded in the face of Angelica Rivera and of Cynthia Klitboafter the latter revealed that the former president of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto he was unfaithful to ‘Seagull‘ during his marriage.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

According to the medium Gossip No Likethe former first lady of the Mexican republic and the actress of The privilege of loving they would be suffering a crisis in their friendship, due to Klitbo’s imprudence, since John Vidalthe current partner of the actress was the one who revealed that the friends They are not at their best.

It has been hard for her to assimilate that she exposed her friendship with ‘La Gaviota’ in this way. She has a very nice friendship, but obviously it seems that there was a small detail of discussion, she was reckless, because she is a great friend. They love each other, they adore each other, but she was reckless.

For its part, after this after foot, Cynthia Klitbo publicly apologized to Angélica Rivera, a fact that occurred through the channel of Youtube from Agnes Morenoto whom she mentioned that she should not have talked about her friend’s intimate life.

I shouldn’t have talked about my friend’s intimacy and nothing more. I’m not going to talk about it anymore because my friendship matters more to me.

Klitbo apologized, assuring that his love for the former first lady is very great, so he did not hesitate to defend her, the problem was that he spoke too much.

Sources: Radio Formula