“He saved my life in Rio Bravo” Cuban Olympic Champion RESCUED a woman crossing into the United States – SwingComplete

On March 6, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in canoeing Fernando Jorge escaped of the Cuban concentration in Mexico together with the kayaker Fidel Vargas. Both undertook the difficult journey for more than 10 days until they managed to reach US territory and Fernando currently resides in the city of Miami.

The man from Cienfuegos not only grew in the last Olympic Games together with his partner Serguey Torres to achieve a truly unprecedented feat in Cuba in the C2-1000 modality. He also added other achievements such as the Pan American title in Lima 2019 and having six medals in World Championships that make him stand out within his sporting merits.

The 23-year-old Cuban canoeist carried out another feat, this time beyond the professional sphere during the dangerous journey to the United States when he saved the life of Lisandra Rodón Lara risking his own.

Faced with the daring gesture, both the girl and her husband Daylor Vázquez decided to publicly thank what less than twenty people who accompanied them were able to witness.

“This boy, apart from being a good athlete, we crossed the river and he saved my wife’s life, he never abandoned us, a big hug, brother, here you have brothers forever,” said Vázquez.

While Lisandra, who was about to lose her life in the Rio Grande, thanked her in the following way:

“Apart from being a great athlete, he is a hero, my husband and I will always be grateful to him because today I am alive thanks to the fact that he practically saved my life in Rio Bravo, he was patient despite the fact that his life was also in danger. , he helped me in a terrible moment, he did not hesitate or despair, I will always thank you! You saved my life, thanks for helping me. I wish you all your goals are fulfilled and may God always be with you champion, thank you.”

“This is what life is all about, doing good for other people!” were the only words Fernando Dayan after receiving the thanking of this couple.

The modesty and courage of the one who was awarded in Cuba as athlete of the year and of his province in 2021 also prevailed before these heartfelt messages from people who will thank him for life for not abandoning them despite the dangerous step where hundreds of drowned lost their lives. migrants by force of flow each year.