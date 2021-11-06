“He saved my life”

Social networks certainly have pros and cons and, for Selena Gomez, at some point the downsides took over. The singer has in fact chosen to get away from social networks to get back in touch with reality, an abrupt and sudden pause. The reason relates to the toxic environment that sometimes takes over on social media and harms mental health. An important choice, which prompted the actress to talk about it also in an interview with WWD.

Selena Gomez: “Getting away from social media saved my life”

First of all, Selena Gomez explained that sometimes the effect that social media have on our life is mostly negative. This prompted her to leave the management of your profiles, Instagram mainly, to her manager, as she felt too connected with social reality. It’s been three years since Selena Gomez removed apps from her smartphone, a choice that has paid off today. “At first I just thought that there was too much information about me, there was a good part of my personal life spread everywhere and everything seemed so uncontrollable.“.

Selena Gomez writes the captions of her posts to date, and then turns everything over to her manager. “I felt like my thoughts and everything I was doing revolved around a million different people around the world saying good and bad things about me. At that point I thought: ‘I don’t get anything out of it. None of this really satisfies me. ‘ So, in a fit of anger and frustration, I decided to unsubscribe from social media“. At first, the actress would have liked completely delete accounts, but then he followed his team’s advice by simply removing the apps and leaving the management to others. And Selena Gomez is convinced she did the right choice: “Taking my distance from social media has been a huge and significant part of my journey towards good mental health and becoming the person I am today. I am completely unaware of what happens in popular culture and that makes me very happy. Maybe it doesn’t apply to everyone, but getting away from social media has really saved my life“.

