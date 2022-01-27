He saves himself from the shipwreck by clinging to the wreck: at least 39 missing migrants

The budget would be very heavy. The US Coast Guard is looking for 39 people who have been reported missing for several days after the sinking of a boat used for human trafficking off the coast of Florida. The Coast Guard was warned yesterday by a man who managed to escape, clinging to the wreck of the boat, about 72 km east of Fort Pierce. The man said he belonged to a group of 39 other people who left Bimini Island in the Bahamas on Saturday night. He reported that the boat capsized in bad weather and that no one was wearing a life jacket.

The Coast Guard called it a case of human trafficking. The nationality of the people on board is not yet known. Migrants have been “using” the islands of the Bahamas as a home base for years to travel to Florida and the United States, with the Bimini Islands just 80 km (50 miles) east of Miami. Smugglers typically try to use calm days to make the crossing, but ships are often dangerously overloaded and prone to capsizing. There have been thousands of deaths over the years. Only lLast week 32 people were rescued by the coast guard in extremis: their boat capsized west of Bimini. Most of those attempting the crossing come from Haiti and Cuba.