he says an enigmatic phrase about Zaniolo and abandons the interview

After Bologna-Rome, the Portuguese coach was angry at the admonitions suffered by Abraham and Karsdorp and also spoke of Nicolò Zaniolo.

Roma have lost another match, their sixth in this league. In Bologna the Giallorossi were defeated 1-0. Mourinho also sees fourth place move away, which is now six points away. After the match, the Portuguese coach still complimented his team: “Roma were good today, they gave everything, against everything and everyone. I always stay by my boys’ side.”

Commander’s words are those of the Portuguese who will now have to immediately start thinking about the next championship match, which is not like all the others for Mourinho, because on Saturday 4 December at the Olimpico there is Roma-Inter. Challenge in which the Giallorossi will take the field without a center forward. Because after the fifth yellow card of the season Tammy Abraham will be disqualified: “I have to invent a team to play on Saturday. Thank goodness I changed Mancini.” And with great sportsmanship he congratulated his friend Mihajlovic’s team: “The less I talk, the faster we all go home. I congratulate Bologna, who played their game and fought.”

After the match, the Portuguese coach also talked about Zaniolo, who has changed roles in the last few matches but is still without a goal in the league: “I say something against my interests, but if I were Zaniolo I would begin to think that it has become complicated for him to continue playing in Serie A. He clearly feels in all the attitudes that I am against him, I feel bad for him. ”

Mourinho’s words were not very clear. Because considering the season of the class of ’99 one can also think of a stab, and this thesis seems to be strengthened considering that after those words Mou left the interview. But there is actually more. Because the former Chelsea and Tottenham coach broadened the discussion and speaking of the midfielder made a reference to the referees’ direction which was disappointing. Excessive yellow for Tammy Abraham and also for Zaniolo.

After the official Roma channels, the Portuguese returned to Zaniolo and it was even more clear: “I speak against my interests, I advise Zaniolo to go abroad, because here in Italy it is becoming impossible for him to play”.