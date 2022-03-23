He scored more than Chicharito in Chivas, today he does not even play with the sub-20

A Chivas footballer scored more goals than Chicharito at the club, but he is no longer active.

March 21, 2022 11:14 p.m.

Chivas It is not a team that has too many forwards, as players like Ángel Zaldívar or José Juan Macías have not had the performance expected of them and in fact they do not count for Michel Leaño, who has decided to play without a center forward.

The club has not been able to find a player who reaches the level he once had Javier “Chicharito” Hernandezbut in the basic forces there is a player who painted to overcome even the steps of the now Galaxy player.

Is about Louis Bridgewho in his passage through the basic forces of Chivas he has scored 53 goals, 24 more than he did Chicharito with El Rebaño, and has been classified as one of the great promises of Mexican soccer, however, today he is not active with the sub-20, category in which he plays.

What happened to Luis Puente

Unfortunately, Louis Bridge He suffered a ligament injury a couple of years ago when he made his debut with Tapatío, and since then, he has not been the same, but it is hoped that he can return to his level and become the forward that is expected in Chivas.

