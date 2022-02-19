He sells his virginity to go to a Bad Bunny concert; he is lazy to work

Young man is only 18 years old and is selling his virginity to go to the concert of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known by his stage name, Bad Bunny. The girl was interviewed by a driver with a cell phone in hand and she clarified that she prefers to go to bed with a stranger who can pay her entrance ticket in the front row, than to work, because that makes her lazy.

In the recording, which many have seen with astonishment, since the young woman without “outspoken words” says that she is willing to do anything, except to make an effort for what she wants and obtain the money in a non-controversial way, she sees the woman on the corner of one of the streets of Guayaquil, a city located in Ecuador, where the interpreter will perform in November 2022.

“Anything for the concert. It’s just that I’m a super fan of Bad Bunny. It’s a concert, it’s something unique and I want my ticket and I want to meet him”, assured the girl while being recorded by the man who stops in the middle of the aforementioned street to ask her if what the cardboard in her hand says is certain.

Then he wanted to know if his parents were aware of the situation.

“It is that they do not want to give me the money because they say that they always consent to me and that they will not consent to this. And now, I want my money for the concert”. He also assured that, in case of getting the entrance ticket, he wants to be as close as possible to the stage.

And when the man doubted whether she was telling him the truth about virginity, the young woman replied: “If you are willing to pay and consent to me, you will check it.”

The man asked him one more question: “Why don’t you work?”

Then, the girl replied: “No, I’m lazy. The concert is in November and you know that the months fly by”. In fact, he asked her to value herself more and look for a job.

But he got the same response from the girl, who always knew she was being recorded and said:

“It does not embarrass me. Why should you give me? I’m not doing anything wrong, I think.”

Many feminists have pointed out that the young woman has every right to put a price on her virginity, since she decides for her body.

But other more conservative people have shown their concern on social networks, as they assure that today’s generation of young people definitely do not want anything to cost them effort and think they have the right to obtain things at the cost of putting themselves in danger.