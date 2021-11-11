he sells shares for $ 1,000 and buys them back at 6- Corriere.it

According to the financial documentation communicated by the SEC, Musk has sold Tesla shares for a total value of cabout 5 billion dollars, about 4.5 million on the market at over a thousand dollars each. It seems, however, that the sale of the package – also conducted for tax reasons – followed a purchase of over 2 million shares (2,154,572), since the founder of the car manufacturer exercised a stock option right (the possibility of buying a stock at a predetermined value regardless of the price changes that occurred over time): and in this case the price paid , under the old agreement it was a much cheaper valuefrom $ 6.24 per share, equal to a gain of 99.4% (with a rise to $ 1,067). The new bonds, previously paid for $ 14 million, are already worth $ 2.3 billion. Behavior bordering onstock manipulation, a financial crime that is based on speculation on the trading of securities or shares on the basis of confidential information. And on which the Sec will soon have its say.

The past with the Sec

As mentioned, the SEC has for some time already had its eyes on the US entrepreneur. In the latter case, because the financial documents revealed by the authorities show that Elon Musk had already started the sale on September 14th and therefore would have decided long before result of the survey conducted on Twitter. After the deal, Musk still held 1.22 million Tesla shares open and another 170.4 million in a trust, for a total value of $ 183 billion at the closing price on November 10.

But not the first time that the American Consob takes Musk back: this summer he had already tried to contain his incredible power to move the markets with a single tweet. A series of legal letters had been sent to tesla’s attorneys reminding that all posts had to be passed evaluated by the legal department prior to publication. Indeed so already since 2018, when he negotiated a fine of 20 million with the stock exchange authority, the farewell to the presidency and the supervision of the tweets after announcing to make a ‘offer to delist Tesla at $ 420 a share. Tesla’s lawyers would not have checked at least two Musk outings in the past (in one he argued that the share price was too high).