He showed how much the stewardesses earn and confused his followers: “There are three types”

“My dream is to be a stewardess (…) I’m confused about the pay. Some say it’s good, others say it’s bad. What is your opinion? ”, Read the question that a follower asked Isa Reveron, a flight attendant who usually shares for her more than 17,000 followers on TikTok (@isareveron) some of her experiences while working. As this is one of the doubts that are most often transmitted to her, she answered her once and for all what is the salary of a flight attendant and what are the factors that determine it. What he said surprised his followers, who were even more interested in knowing all the details.

According to Isa, the salary of stewardesses is stigmatized, so there are those who say that the salaries are extremely low. “How much you get paid comes from the type of airline you work for. At the bottom are the regional ones, those that fly in small planes, ”the tiktoker also began. These companies would pay between 18 and 19 dollars per hourwhich, he emphasized, is “extremely low.”

“Although saying 18 to 19 dollars sounds like a lot to some people, considering the fact that flight attendants usually get paid 60 to 75 hours a month, that’s not too much,” said the tiktoker, who would work at Global Crossings Airlines, based in Miami.

Low cost airlines are the next in amount and, according to your search, They pay between 20 and 23 dollars an hour. “Which is decent, but still not that great,” he said.

“These (major airlines) pay more, the salary is between 26 and 31 dollars an hour And that’s just the down payment. So it all depends on the charge. some even have VIP services and celebrity treatment. What you really should know is that there are regional, low cost and the main ones”. The stewardess explained that not only this is taken into account in her paychecks, but also the per diem, an amount similar to per diem, which is given to them for daily expenses.

To clarify the term, he exemplified with two different airlines, on how much is paid per hour and per diem. He quoted glassdor and explained it as follows:

“As you can see, some airlines pay better than others, but the amount really comes from how many hours you fly,” explained the tiktoker.

The virtual community showed interest in learning more about this young woman’s life as a flight attendant and flooded her recording with questions: “How do you apply to be a flight attendant?? And how long is the training? Another asked: “If that’s a monthly payment, it’s not much.” “I wanted to be a stewardess, but they told me that you can’t get tattoos, so I gave up that dream because I already have a few,” added one more and so several asked for other videos with more explanations.