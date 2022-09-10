He showed the variety and prices of Argentine products in Miami and his followers reacted indignantly

“In United States Can you buy things you have in Argentina?”, began his recording Gabriel Blanco, a man who lives in that country and who was ready to answer one of the questions that, according to what he said, they ask him the most. Your answer it was a resounding yes and then surprised by exhibiting the variety of products in a supermarket of Latin products.

However, one detail did not go unnoticed by his followers, who looked at the prices that appeared on the labels placed on the shelves: “They are very expensive”, advanced the tiktoker himself.

On a walk through the different aisles of the store, Gabriel changed the camera to another focus so that the items were in the foreground. “Everything you have in Argentina, you have here in the United States.you”, he added. The first thing he showed was the yerba mate: “Look at the prices,” she emphasized. Among the shelves it was seen that, depending on the variety and size, they cost from $4.69 to $13.

Then he went to a shelf full of cookieswhere the most common brands in Argentina were recognized, from Chocolates ($2.49), up to twins ($3.39), smiles ($3.89) and Rumba ($3.39). There were also several alfajores, including the Havana classics, at a list price of $13.89.

“You can come to the United States and eat Argentine food”, specified Gabriel, who later went to the frozen products section to show other types of food: there was, for example, empanada tapas, priced at US$3.19 for a pack of 12.

About the sweets the lollipop Sweet beak it had a discount and people could get 2 for $1.20. The store is located in Florida and is popular with those who miss the delicacies of their Latin countries.

He showed how much Argentine products cost in the United States and his followers were surprised

In the comments, the virtual community emphasized the high prices reflected on the labels: “Very expensive, by God,” said a user, while another person assured that he preferred not to move from his place after that tour: “I better stay here. It’s cheaper for me”wrote.

Through his account (@gabrielblanco1), the tiktoker usually shares several highlights of his day to day in the United States and also some of the advice he has learned during this time. On another occasion, for example, he showed the cheapest place to shop and gave a list with the names of the items that could be found. It was about the Dollar Treewhere everything costs $1.25.

This time he decided to select some fries, different types of cheeses, deli meats, frozen pizza and ice cream. Then he went around the establishment and assured that all the products were first class.

Shows what you can buy with 1.25 in the United States

In that video he also received a wave of comments where they reaffirmed that Dollar Tree it was a great option: “I love it because you have a variety of everything and much more than the same Walmart”, they left him. Another person added that this supermarket was a must-see every time they traveled to the American country. While one more user stressed how much the dollar is: “Unfortunately, here in Argentina a dollar costs around 300 pesos″he pointed out.