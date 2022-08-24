He showed what can be bought with the dollars he earns in a day in the United States and shocked everyone

There are already several stories that show the reality of all the products that can be purchased in the United States with a minimum investment and even the objects that are thrown away, despite the fact that they are still in good condition. On this occasion, Luke, an Argentine tiktoker, He shared with all his followers how much can be bought with the salary that a person receives in a day’s work in the North American country. Among what he showed behind the camera lens were household appliances and other electronic items.

It was through his account @travel_luke where published a video in which he specified that in the United States the average salary is between 10 and 15 dollars an hour, always depending on the job in which the person performs and how many hours they work, that is why he raised an estimate of 100 dollars a day. He toured a supermarket and showed the prices of the things that he could take away after a day.

The Argentine toured the entire store and revealed items that did not exceed 100 dollars, which were the following:

The clip It immediately went viral due to the surprise it generated among tiktokeros., so up to now it has accumulated more than a million views and thousands of comments of all kinds. Although among the reactions of the users of this social network, those of surprise on the part of Latinos predominated, who said that in their countries the economy is not the same.

Most mentioned that in their nations with a day’s salary is not enough for much: “In Argentina working half a year you buy a piece of candy”, “In Argentina with a month of work you buy a Fernet and the next month a three-liter coke”, “Here in Ecuador you have to work at least 2 years to buy something” , “Here in Mexico a day of work is equivalent to a roast chicken”, “With what you earn there if you come to Argentina is enough to buy a province”, was read among the reactions.

An air fryer was about the cheapest you could buy with a day’s work in America @travel_luke/TikTok

Although on the other hand, they reproached the tiktoker for posting misleading information, since users considered that although the items were affordable, life in the United States was expensive. “You forgot that almost everything goes into paying for the house”, “This shows it like this, but it’s not that easy. Remember that you have to pay for house, food, electricity, car expenses, money does not give you enough to buy those items every day”, “And after paying rent and services that are around 2,500 dollars, what fits you? really with that daily salary?”, wrote other members of the virtual community.

And finally there were those who they were left wanting to go to the North American country: “It kind of made me want to go to the US”, “Now I understand why in the United States people don’t repair things, but throw them away and buy new ones”, “Everything electronic became super cheap” , they commented.