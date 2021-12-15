He shows up in the emergency room with a 17cm World War II bullet in the anus: “I slipped and fell on it”

“He told us he put the bullet on the floor while he was arranging his memorabilia, but then he slipped and fell on it and injured himself.” So the doctors of the emergency room of the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital explained what happened last December 1st, when they had to call a team of bomb squad after a man showed up there with a World War II bullet lodged in the anus.

The British tabloid reported the news, which soon traveled around the world, unleashing the hilarity of many on Twitter. Sun: man, a passionate about war memorabiliahe explained to the doctors that he was a collector and that he had an arsenal of war remnants at home. Just as he was making order among these, it would be up to him to say “Slipped and fell” on the large ammunition, 17cm long by 6cm wideending up being penetrated. In detail, it was a lead missile “Designed to tear apart the armor of a tank“, As the intervening soldiers pointed out.

Yes, because once they learned of the peculiarity of the object, the doctors of the emergency room – fearing that it could explode at any moment – immediately called the police, who sent them to the scene. a “bomb squad”or the bomb squads. Fortunately, the object was then removed without consequences for the patient, who still risked his life because the bullet could have pierced his intestine.