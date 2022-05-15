“He sings to love and does not exercise it”: Niurka exploded against Luis Miguel in “The House of Celebrities”

Niurka, since before the start of “The House of the Famous” He has become one of the most controversial characters on Telemundo’s reality show. One of the greatest examples of him was the arrival of him and the way in which he greeted Laura Bozzowho at first did not want to approach her.

With only a few days inside, the members have opened up about their private lives and have also weighed in on a few other topics. One of the most controversial was the conversation about Luis Miguel.

It all started when Potro opened the talk around Luis Miguel and the importance of his career in Mexico, as well as pointing out the fact that Brenda Zambrano named Bad Bunny the best singer.

What did Niurka say about Luis Miguel?

In the middle of the conversation, Niurka gave his opinion on the matter and admitted that he likes Luis Miguel as a singer; however, not as a person. “I like Luis Miguell, I like romance songs because they are beautiful, I like to listen to his voice because it is spectacular, it is ‘the voice'”, he commented.

“But I don’t like him as a personI don’t like how he has treated women, nor the legacy he has left as a human being, as a family. I don’t like anything about him. He sings to love and does not exercise it. That is my opinion, mine, I do not impose it on anyone,” added the Cuban.

He later said that his opinion was supported because She is a friend of Aracely Arámbula and she knows their love story, despite comments on against Mayeli Alonso and the Potro himself.

Here you can see the moment: