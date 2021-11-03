“He slept in the stalls without a mask”: storm over Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson he ended up in the storm for a photo that apparently immortalizes him while “ he is sleeping in the stalls “during the Cop26 international climate summit in Glasgow. The premier appears without a mask and with his eyes closed, as if he were just falling asleep.

Oh sbb! #BorisJohnson should have worn a face mask & an eye mask at Cop26 if he’s going to sleep through it! pic.twitter.com/aOxLZ4WSyT – Vox Populi (@ VoxPopu07251706) November 2, 2021

In the shot, Johnson is seated face uncovered between the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutesses, positioned to the right of the Tory exponent, and the 95-year-old Sir David Attenborough, a well-known British scientific scientist and naturalist. The offending photo immediately went around the web, going viral and unleashing caustic ironies and mocking memes, but also harsh criticism of the prime minister. The Downing Street tenant was in fact blamed on social media for taking off his anti-Covid mask in an enclosed space before falling victim to fatigue. The Labor opposition also attacked the prime minister for that photo, with Congresswoman Anna McMorrin accusing the prime minister for sitting without a mask next to 95-year-old Attenborough: “ It is one thing to show how little you care, but quite another to sit next to 95-year-old David Attenborough and not wear a mask “.