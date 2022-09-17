“He sold a French vineyard to a Russian oligarch” – Corriere.it

from Federica Bandirali

The actor’s lawyers have called for a trial claiming that the ex-wife sold her share of the Miraval estate to Yuri Shefler. “Pitt has unbeknownst to him become a partner of a stranger with bad intentions,” the lawyers write

World tabloids are hoping it won’t become a new legal case like the Depp-Heard one. The protagonists of a new judicial scandal are this time Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the former Brangelina of Hollywood, among the most loved (ex) couples of all time. According to the BBC, Brad Pitt is suing his ex-wife for selling his share of a French vineyard to a Russian oligarch, which they bought together in 2008. According to documents from Pitt’s lawyers (who called for a jury trial ), with this choice the actress “tried to harm her ex-husband and forced him to become a partner of a stranger with bad associations and intentions”.

Angelina is silent Unbeknownst to Pitt, the actress allegedly sold her stake to a Luxembourg-based alcohol producer controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. But that’s not all: Pitt claims that he and Jolie had decided together not to sell their shares without the consent of the other but, despite this agreement, Jolie in January 2021 would have informed the actor of his decision to sell to Shefler. saying he made a “painful decision”. No statements at the moment from Angelina Jolie and her lawyers. It was 2008 when Pitt and Jolie had bought a controlling stake in Chateau Miraval SA, a French company that includes a house and a vineyard in the south of France: a place very dear to the two, so much so that they had decided to get married there in 2014. The The estate in question is located in the village of Correns, in southeastern France, and was bought by the former couple for 25 million euros.