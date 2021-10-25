“He sold his soul for money”

The paradox is that a 177 million agreement, the one that will make him the face and ambassador of the World Cup Qatar 2022, you risk paying dearly for it. Yes why David Beckham ended up in the crosshairs of criticism in Great Britain after several associations for the defense of human rights they commented with disdain on the decision to represent that country, often at the center of scandals in terms of violation of the very rights of minorities, especially towards women and homosexuals. And to think that Beckham, since he said goodbye to football has become one of the most faithful ambassadors of Unicef ​​and other associations of the most marginalized groups. This is why the deal sounds even stranger to his fans and attentive British analysts.

The anger of associations

Amnesty International UK he increased the pressure on the player urging him “to know the deeply worrying human rights situation in Qatar and to be ready to talk about it”. The criticisms on social media are harsher: “So David sold his soul out of pure greed,” we read.

The hardest analysis comes from the “Mail on Sunday”, which in recent weeks has often presented the Qatar problem for racism, misogyny and persecution of homosexual men and women. Now the former English football star, now 46, is facing criticism from activists for using his influence to support a country where women and gays are often abused.

Why is anyone surprised?

The whole going down on one knee has been virtue signaling by over paid under uneducated footballers all happy to take money to play in Qatar.

The Qatari human rights record speaks for itself.

Beckham is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/DRWQzKZmNP – CraiginWales Loves the word Mother. (@ghost_wales) October 24, 2021

Sacha Deshmukh, CEO of Amnesty International UK, explained: «It is not surprising that David Beckham wants to be involved in such an important football event, but we urge him to know the deeply concerning human rights situation in Qatar and to be ready to speak up. The human rights situation in Qatar is worrying, from the country’s longstanding mistreatment of migrant workers, to its limitations to free speech and the criminalization of same-sex relationships. The mistreatment in Qatar of migrant workers, who are the people whose hard work is making the organization of the World Cup possible, is particularly worrying. Beckham he should use his character, who is unique in the world, to keep attention on human rights issues. “

Veteran human rights activist Peter Tatchell said: “It is really disappointing that Beckham is promoting Qatar in exchange for a lot of money, given its dismal human rights record. He made a huge mistake. I hope you still think about it. This does not agree with her declared support for women’s rights and LGBT + ”.

On social media: “Beckham sold his soul out of greed”

But not just the activists. Because on social media they have not been more tender, on the contrary. “I guess your principles go out the window when huge amounts of money are involved,” reads a comment. Another (ex?) Fan added: “All these millions to become the face of the World Cup in Qatar: it’s the most disgusting thing from a Unicef ​​ambassador.” And another: “I always thought David was a special boy, but this time he sold his soul.”