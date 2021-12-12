World

He sold kits online to get infected, so the No vax got the Green pass: a man arrested in Holland

In the Netherlands, a man was arrested on charges of selling bottles containing liquid for self-infection with the Coronavirus. The site on which these solutions were sold was called jaikwilcorona.nl and was blacked out by the Dutch authorities. On the site were sold for € 33.50 kits containing both bottles containing liquids to get infected and a quick test to verify that they were infected. Buyers of the kit could therefore have contracted the virus by “deliberately infecting themselves”, with the seller’s “promise” to acquire immunity against the virus and its variants, and avoid vaccination against Covid, according to the Dutch newspaper. De Telegraaf.

Furthermore, “by deciding to contract the virus voluntarily”, buyers were made to understand that after the infection, assuming recovery from the virus, customers could obtain the Green pass in order to avoid the anti-contagion restrictions instituted by the government led by the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The man was arrested, interrogated and later released by the Dutch police and is accused of fraud. Meanwhile, the investigators of Fiod (the Dutch government agency responsible for investigating financial crimes, ed) and the experts have announced that they will not release new information on the case until the number of kits sold, the buyers, and the real composition of the substance marketed online are ascertained.

Cover photo: EPA / BOUGIOTIS VANGELIS

