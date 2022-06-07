“He sold part of the winery to a Russian oligarch without his knowledge to harm it”

Since the divorce, the spirits between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have never subsided. This time Pitt, he accused his ex-wife of trying to harm him by secretly selling her stake in his French vineyard to “a Russian oligarch with poisonous intentions – presumably including a plan to take complete control of the multimillionaire“. According to legal documents obtained exclusively from DailyMail.com. Jolie sold half of the burgeoning Chateau Miraval winery to a company run by Yuri Shefler, the owner of the Russian flagship Stolichnaya vodka, renamed Stoli.

MORE INFORMATION

Brad Pitt and Lykke Li, is it love? That’s who the Hollywood star’s charming neighbor is

Bradd Pitt sues Angelina Jolie in court

At this point the 58-year-old actor chose to bring this lawsuit because the actress would have intentionally tried to “inflict damage“ to its reputation. The then spouses, in 2008, bought a controlling stake in Chateau Miraval, taking possession of both the 35-room villa and the main source of income for the business, namely the property’s vineyard. When the property was bought Pitt and Jolie also made a pact that prevented the sale of their own shares without the other’s consent. In 2021 Angelina sold her part as a result of the divorce and even then Brad did not agree.

Kutcher, Depp and Di Caprio “allergic” to water: in the shower a few times a week

The “secret” contract of the winery

Today, the actor takes his ex to court with a lawsuit in which he not only affirms Angelina’s willingness to inflict damage on him but also that the actress was never fully interested in Miraval and that the project has evolved. “in a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the most respected rosé wine producers in the world thanks to his work without Angelina ever having dealt with it“. Also according to the documents held by the Daily, in 2021 Angelina would have “prosecuted and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating contractual rights“. Furthermore: “Jolie tried to force Pitt to team up with a stranger and, even worse, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.“. After making “desperate attempts to dissociate itself from the Putin regime, the Stoli brand is now a massive international responsibility“, the newspapers say, citing Putin ‘s invasion of Ukraine. “The Stolichnaya has been the subject of boycotts all over the world. The US Treasury Department designated Shefler as an “oligarch in the Russian Federation” in an unclassified report to Congress filed under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act of 2017“according to documents filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court on June 3.

Angelina Jolie, daughter Shiloh says goodbye to men’s clothing. The 15-year-old enchants the red carpet with her mother’s dress

The Russian oligarch

The company is a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, which means it is “indirectly owned” by Shefler, which is based in the UK. “Jolie pursued and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights.“, the star’s lawyers continue. ‘In doing so, Jolie sought to make profits that she had not earned and returns on an investment that she had not made. Even through the alleged sale, Jolie tried to inflict damage on Pitt. Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and her affiliates would seek to control the business Pitt had built and undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.“. Lawyers for the Fight Club star say those fears were immediately realized. “And just as Jolie had imagined, this is exactly what Shefler did“they point out in their first amended complaint document.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: after the divorce the dispute over business

A threat to the brand

“Since acquiring Jolie’s shares in Miraval, Shefler has launched a hostile takeover of the wine business, destabilizing Miraval’s operations and trying to access Miraval’s confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of its competitor firm. At the same time, Miraval’s association with Shefler, which has gained notoriety through ruthless business tactics and dubious professional associations, jeopardizes the reputation of the carefully constructed Pitt brand.“this is stated in the documents.

Agreement not respected?

The filing also claims that the sale violates a deal the couple made at the start of their partnership on the 1,000-acre Chateau Miraval estate, which they bought in 2008 and is located in Correns, near Aix-en-Provence. It gave Pitt the first refusal to buy his stake if he wanted to sell, the judge was told“. And this latest legal battle between the warring exes is made even more complicated by a dispute over the size of Jolie’s stake. Miraval is owned by Quimicum, a company in which Pitt originally held a 60% stake through his Mondo Bongo entity while Jolie held 40% through his Nouvel company. Three years before he and Jolie separated in 2016, Pitt transferred ten percent of Mondo Bongo’s shares to Nouvel, thus becoming Quimicum’s 50/50 stakeholder. But according to the lawsuit, the ten per cent transfer is void as the shares were “sold” for only 1 euro and not for a “serious” amount as required by Luxembourg law. Pitt also struck the moment of Jolie’s sale of Nouvel, linking it to a judge’s decision to issue an interim ruling giving him custody of the 50/50 in the couple’s bitter battle over custody of their five youngest children. of the time. His attorneys say that originally negotiations to acquire Miraval, worth $ 164 million, had begun among the stars and were progressing into April 2021. “The negotiations have advanced to a very advanced stage and the parties have even reached an agreement on the price“they write.

Divorce Brad Bitt Angelina Jolie, judge denies testimony of children: the fury of the actress

Pitt’s commitment to the estate

“In May 2021, despite the parties being on the verge of concluding an agreement to acquire Jolie’s stake, the actress’s representatives suddenly informed Pitt of the change in plans.“, this is the note from Jolie’s lawyers: we consider ourselves free from any negotiation with you and free to pursue any other transaction that we deem appropriate to undertake. The Brangelinas had bought the castle as a house to share with their six children and a vineyard to run as a family business, the newspapers say. However, the estate was in dire straits and was losing money to its previous owner. Pitt then formed an association with renowned winemaker Marc Perrin to reinvent him into a world-class enterprise. “Vineyard has become Pitt’s passion and profitable, as Miraval, under Pitt’s leadership, has grown into a multi-million dollar global business and one of the most respected rosé wine producers in the world.“, the newspapers say. Instead, according to Brad’s lawyers, Jolie was not dedicated to the company at all. Pitt’s commitment to the company has allowed the brand to grow and become one of the most popular in the industry. Sales of Miraval have soared and merchants have resorted to the waiting list for its latest wines, the lawyers say.

The oligarch tries to “bribe” Brad

“Miraval’s success and related increase in value gave Jolie the opportunity to capitalize on Pitt’s success and cash in, without contributing to the venture in any way … Pitt was ready to redeem Jolie, in whole or in part. , on reasonable terms. Shefler, of Soviet origin and with British and Israeli citizenship, was watching that success from afar. And the owner of the SPI group, which sells alcohol in 160 countries, took advantage of the news of Brangelina’s divorce in 2016 to make a € 60 million offer for Miraval.“, the newspapers say. The oligarch also offered Pitt “very tempting conditions“. The offer was rejected, but Shefler’s partners returned in early 2021 and had a meeting with Pitt. However, the star confirmed that he is not interested in a deal. “Jolie had therefore sold Nouvel not only to a stranger, but to the very stranger with whom Pitt and Miraval had refused to deal.“, the lawyers write. “Jolie and Shefler hid the discussions and refused to reveal the terms of the contemplated deal to Pitt. Pitt still doesn’t know what those terms are“. Pitt’s lawyers also linked Shefler in their document to Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine in February killed thousands of innocent civilians, as reported in the Daily. “Shefler also maintains personal and professional relationships with individuals in Vladimir Putin’s close circle“, they say in court documents. But the vodka mogul publicly criticized Putin’s regime after the invasion of Ukraine and said he had been exiled from his homeland. He was changing the name of his he vodka from Stolichnaya to Stoli in direct response to the Moscow war, he said in a press release. “Even though I have been exiled from Russia since 2000 due to my opposition to Putin, I have remained proud of the Stolichnaya brand“he said.

The divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, online the podcast “Until an agreement do you part”

Damages requested

In short, the Bradangelina return to court and Brad is now asking to be compensated with “an amount to prove to the trial“ asking that the whole thing be examined by a jury. The plaintiff then sues his ex-wife for breach of the implicit contract, breach of the quasi-contract invoked in the alternative, breach of the implicit pact of good faith and fairness, abuse of rights under Article 6-1 of the Luxembourg Civil Code , unlawful interference in contractual relationships, unlawful interference with potential business relationships and constructive trust.

.